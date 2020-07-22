Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Lowered to $0.70

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $1.10 to $0.70 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

