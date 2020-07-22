Ensign Energy Services Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.34). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$383.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$385.95 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESI. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.10 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.67.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.