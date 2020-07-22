ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($12.58) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.56 ($11.86).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.93 ($10.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.11. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a fifty-two week high of €14.59 ($16.40).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

