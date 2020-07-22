ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €12.00 ($13.48) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.56 ($11.86).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.78 ($9.86) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion and a PE ratio of -8.13. ENI has a 52-week low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a 52-week high of €14.59 ($16.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

