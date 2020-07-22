Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan Sells 400 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.55, for a total transaction of C$30,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,549,875.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 3rd, Paul James Stoyan sold 100 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$7,571.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Paul James Stoyan sold 2,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.60, for a total transaction of C$143,194.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Paul James Stoyan sold 3,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00.

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$74.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.25. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12-month low of C$32.80 and a 12-month high of C$78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENGH shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$59.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$79.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

