Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

