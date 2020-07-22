Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.
Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
