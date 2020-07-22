Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.22

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 15489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several brokerages have commented on EIGI. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. Research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,813 shares of company stock worth $174,964. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 355,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

