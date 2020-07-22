Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.09

Endurance Gold Corp (CVE:EDG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 42000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and heavy rare earth metals. It principally holds 100% interest in McCord Gold property comprising 40 mineral claims located in the Fairbanks mining district, Alaska. Endurance Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

