Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,327 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,444% compared to the average daily volume of 345 call options.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

