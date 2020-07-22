Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of ENB opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

