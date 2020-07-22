Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

EMRAF opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. Emera has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

