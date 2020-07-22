Elsiario Antunez De Mayolo Sells 30,000 Shares of Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Stock

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Senior Officer Elsiario Antunez De Mayolo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,000.

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.18. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

