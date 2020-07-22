Elrond Price Hits $0.0164 on Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $218.72 million and $78.38 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01882720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00188798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121103 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,323,533,427 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

