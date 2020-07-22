Ellen Rosenberg Sells 30,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,078.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

