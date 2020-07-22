Elizabeth F. Whited Sells 4,400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

