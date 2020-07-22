Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

