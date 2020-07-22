Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.66

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 477796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $78.48 million and a P/E ratio of -9.71.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

