Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.66

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 477796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $78.48 million and a P/E ratio of -9.71.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

