Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.55.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $309,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 218.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,400 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 598,497 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

