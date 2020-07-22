Electronic Arts’ (EA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $154.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.55.

EA stock opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

