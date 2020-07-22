Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Gap Down to $38.00

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $38.00. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 231,568 shares trading hands.

ERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.80.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 166.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 46.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 198.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 68,589 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 14.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,626,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after buying an additional 581,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

