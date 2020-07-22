Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.13.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. Elastic’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $527,625,441.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,120,458 shares of company stock worth $97,692,786. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after purchasing an additional 607,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,898,000 after purchasing an additional 886,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Elastic by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 484,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 762,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

