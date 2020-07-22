El Pollo LoCo’s (LOCO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CL King started coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

LOCO stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.66.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $105.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth $146,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

