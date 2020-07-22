El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOCO. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

LOCO opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $546.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 21.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

