Eight Capital Increases Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$10.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

TSE YRI opened at C$7.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.94. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.11 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$478.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

