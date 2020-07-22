Eight Capital Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$16.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.
TSE:WDO opened at C$14.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35.
In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
