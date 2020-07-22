Eight Capital Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$16.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.

TSE:WDO opened at C$14.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

