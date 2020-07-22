Eight Capital Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$14.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on K. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

TSE:K opened at C$11.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$250,204.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$406,799.36. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$163,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,020.08. Insiders sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $773,046 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

