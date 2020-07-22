Eight Capital Increases Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$200.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.
FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$175.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$190.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$164.11.
Shares of FNV opened at C$209.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$186.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.21. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$105.93 and a 1-year high of C$214.82.
In other news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total value of C$1,744,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$52,500.42. Also, Director David Harquail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.21, for a total transaction of C$19,820,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,793,100.02. Insiders sold 186,539 shares of company stock worth $36,994,204 in the last 90 days.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
