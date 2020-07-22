Eight Capital Increases Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$200.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$175.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$190.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$164.11.

Shares of FNV opened at C$209.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$186.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.21. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$105.93 and a 1-year high of C$214.82.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.5505096 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total value of C$1,744,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$52,500.42. Also, Director David Harquail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.21, for a total transaction of C$19,820,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,793,100.02. Insiders sold 186,539 shares of company stock worth $36,994,204 in the last 90 days.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

