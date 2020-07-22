EHang (NASDAQ:EH) vs. INTL CONS AIRL/S (NASDAQ:ICAGY) Head-To-Head Review

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get EHang alerts:

This table compares EHang and INTL CONS AIRL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A INTL CONS AIRL/S -0.07% 52.36% 9.79%

0.1% of INTL CONS AIRL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EHang and INTL CONS AIRL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 31.22 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -8.37 INTL CONS AIRL/S $28.57 billion 0.08 $1.92 billion $6.54 0.85

INTL CONS AIRL/S has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INTL CONS AIRL/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EHang and INTL CONS AIRL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 INTL CONS AIRL/S 0 1 8 0 2.89

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.92%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than INTL CONS AIRL/S.

Summary

INTL CONS AIRL/S beats EHang on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands. It operates a fleet of 573 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.