Edwin J. Hill Sells 101,310 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 101,310 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $9,628,502.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,542.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KMX stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CarMax by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

