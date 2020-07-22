Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.33 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.51.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $881,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $766,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,036,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,373 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,715 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

