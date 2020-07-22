ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report released on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.18. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$6.19.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.79 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 610.08%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

