eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $324,031,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,321,892 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $190,202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

