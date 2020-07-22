Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.95.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 578,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

