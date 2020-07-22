East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.