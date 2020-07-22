Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $692.71 million, a P/E ratio of 297.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 840.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $14,911,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.