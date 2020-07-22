DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.19 ($59.76).

The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of €51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 1-year high of €72.17 ($81.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

