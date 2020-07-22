Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.62, 256,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,430,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $689,320. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.