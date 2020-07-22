Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,813,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,689,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,709,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,509,874 shares of company stock worth $1,047,682,132. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.