Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $68,217.67 and $39,550.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00089799 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00315136 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049154 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010705 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 830,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,840 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

