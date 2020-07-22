DTE Energy Co Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.