Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,300 shares of company stock worth $2,289,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 58.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,686,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

