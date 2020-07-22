Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

