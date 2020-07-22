Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.
Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
