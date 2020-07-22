DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus Blue Sphere (NASDAQ:BLSP) Head-To-Head Analysis

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DouYu International and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 3.50% 6.55% 3.69% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Blue Sphere’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 4.19 $5.68 million $0.04 336.00 Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DouYu International and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 2 5 0 2.71 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential downside of 24.29%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Summary

DouYu International beats Blue Sphere on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

