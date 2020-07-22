Douglas John Penrose Sells 3,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total transaction of C$47,262.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,128.

TSE:FR opened at C$16.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. Cormark raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

