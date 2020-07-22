Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Up 44.1% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 71.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $79,652.17 and $56.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000677 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,542,703 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

