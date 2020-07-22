Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,988,000. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.21.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

