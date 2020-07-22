DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRH. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $5.12 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

