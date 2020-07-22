Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of FANG opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

