Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been given a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DEZ. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.40) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.60) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.18) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.52) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.62 ($6.31).

Get Deutz alerts:

ETR DEZ opened at €4.64 ($5.21) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.17. Deutz has a one year low of €2.62 ($2.95) and a one year high of €6.70 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $560.32 million and a P/E ratio of 26.34.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.