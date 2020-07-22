Deutsche Bank Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $760.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.74.

Equinix stock opened at $725.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $701.58 and its 200 day moving average is $645.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $735.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

